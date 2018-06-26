WWE News: Update on Rey Mysterio’s Contract Status, Carmella Shares Pics From Australia Tour

– Rey Mysterio has not yet signed a new WWE deal, according to a new report. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that while Mysterio’s announcement as a pre-order bonus character for WWE 2K19 raised speculation that he had signed a new deal, it has not been completed.

It is believed that a new deal, recently reported to be for three years, will be finalized soon.

– Carmella posted the following to Twitter from her and AJ Styles’ promotional tour of Australia, where the company will be holding a “Super Show-Down” stadium show in October: