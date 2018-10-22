WWE News: Update on Roman Reigns Following Weekend Off, Lana & Rusev Hype Smackdown Match

– While he did not appear this weekend’s house shows, Roman Reigns is reportedly not injured. PWINsider reports that Reigns was working out in the ring at the Providence Civic Center in Rhode Island before tonight’s Raw, and looked good without any signs of injury.

After Reigns didn’t appear at the weekend live events, rumors started floating that Reigns was hurt. Apparently, not so much.

– WWE posted the following video with Rusev and Lana hyping Rusev’s match with Aiden English on this week’s Smackdown: