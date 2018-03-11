WWE News: Update on Saudi Arabia ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Event, Dolph Ziggler Answering Questions Before Fastlane

– The talent listed in the Saudi Arabia “Greatest Royal Rumble” show announcement may not all be in the match. According to Sports Illustrated, a rep for WWE confirmed that while all of the talent listed in the press release will be part of the event, they are not necessarily set to appear in the match itself.

The show will feature a fifty-man Royal Rumble. Confirmed for the event thus far are John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Shinsuke Nakamura.

– Dolph Ziggler is answering questions from fans during the Fastlane Kickoff show. Fans can ask Ziggler questions using the hashtag #AskDolph on Twitter.