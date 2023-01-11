wrestling / News

WWE News: Updated Board of Directors Listing, Eagles Player Lane Johnson Gets Golden Title, Top 10 NXT Moments

January 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Vince McMahon WWE Raw 6-27-22, The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon Image Credit: WWE

– The WWE corporate website has been updated to reflect the new board of directors since Stephanie McMahon resigned from her post as co-CEO and Chairwoman of the company. As noted, McMahon was elected Chairman of the Board following her resignation.

– NFL Philadelphia Eagles player Lane Johnson is now in possession of the WWE Golden Title:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT New Year’s Evil Moments for last night’s USA Network special:

