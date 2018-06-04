WWE Reveals Updated Card For July MSG Event

– WWE has made some changes to their upcoming show at Madison Square Garden on July 7 with the RAW brand. In addition to the return of the Undertaker, WWE has also announced that Ronda Rousey will face Nia Jax. Here’s the updated card:

* Elias vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

* Ronda Rousey vs. RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax

* Appearances by The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler, RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy

The show previously featured Strowman, Lashley and Rollins vs. Elias, Owens and Zayn, as well as Reigns vs. Mahal, both both matches were pulled in favor of the above.