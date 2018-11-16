wrestling / News
WWE News: Updated Card For Mexico City Supershow, Germany Tryout Videos, Fan Poll on NXT Takeover: War Games II
– WWE has an updated card for the WWE supershow in Mexico City on December 1st. The card is as follows:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax with Tamina Snuka vs. Ronda Rousey
* No Disqualifications Match: Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush)
* Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor
* The New Day vs. The Colons
* Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Rusev (w/Lana)
* Mandy Rose vs. Charlotte Flair
– The latest poll on WWE.com asks fans which match they’re most looking forward to at NXT Takeover: War Games II. The current results are:
WarGames Match: 49%
Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano: 24%
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream: 16%
Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane: 12%
– The company posted the following video from their tryout in Cologne, Germany earlier this month: