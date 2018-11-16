WWE News: Updated Card For Mexico City Supershow, Germany Tryout Videos, Fan Poll on NXT Takeover: War Games II

– WWE has an updated card for the WWE supershow in Mexico City on December 1st. The card is as follows:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax with Tamina Snuka vs. Ronda Rousey

* No Disqualifications Match: Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush)

* Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

* The New Day vs. The Colons

* Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Rusev (w/Lana)

* Mandy Rose vs. Charlotte Flair

– The latest poll on WWE.com asks fans which match they’re most looking forward to at NXT Takeover: War Games II. The current results are:

WarGames Match: 49%

Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano: 24%

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream: 16%

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane: 12%

– The company posted the following video from their tryout in Cologne, Germany earlier this month: