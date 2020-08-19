wrestling / News

WWE News: Updated Construction Video for WWE Thunderdome, Mick Foley Returns To Instagram, WWE Stock Update

August 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWe's, COVID

– Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has posted a new video of the ongoing construction of the WWE Thunderdome in the Amway Center. The first WWE show in this format will be Friday’s episode of Smackdown, which has already reached maximum capacity for virtual fans.

– Mick Foley has announced that he has returned to Instagram.

He wrote: “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: After 18 months on the sideline, I am making my return to @instagram. Join me at http://instagram.com/realmickfoley on THURSDAY for this dramatic comeback!

– WWE stock opened at $44.70 per share this morning.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mick Foley, ThunderDome, WWE Stock, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading