WWE News: Updated Construction Video for WWE Thunderdome, Mick Foley Returns To Instagram, WWE Stock Update

– Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has posted a new video of the ongoing construction of the WWE Thunderdome in the Amway Center. The first WWE show in this format will be Friday’s episode of Smackdown, which has already reached maximum capacity for virtual fans.

Footage from inside the Amway Center in Orlando, where WWE is working on its newest creation, the ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/WBx8Xx3U8a — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) August 19, 2020

– Mick Foley has announced that he has returned to Instagram.

He wrote: “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: After 18 months on the sideline, I am making my return to @instagram. Join me at http://instagram.com/realmickfoley on THURSDAY for this dramatic comeback!”

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: After 18 months on the sideline, I am making my return to @instagram Join me at https://t.co/NFj0ZP50L5 on THURSDAY for this dramatic comeback! pic.twitter.com/RHMDqPaLh9 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 18, 2020

– WWE stock opened at $44.70 per share this morning.