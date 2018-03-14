WWE News: Updated Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets, Apollo and Nia Jax Lobby For Mixed Match Challenge Votes

– The brackets for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been updated following this week’s episode of NXT. Sanity and Street Profits moved on in the tournament, with Sanity beating Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss while the Profits beat Heavy Machinery.

The updated brackets are below:

– WWE posted the following video with Titus Worldwide and Nia Jax appealing to the fans for votes in the Mixed Match Challenge Second Chance race. The winner of the fan vote will face Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode in week eleven of the tournament show.