WWE News: Updated Lineup For Return to Madison Square Garden, NXT 2.0 Highlights, Latest Episode of The Bump

– WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on December 26, and they have announced a pair of steel cage main events for the show. The lineup currently includes:

* Steel Cage Match for WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* Steel Cage Match for WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Other names set for the show include RK-Bro, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Zelina Vega, AJ Styles, Omos, Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio, The Street Profits, The Miz, Rhea Ripley and more.

