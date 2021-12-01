wrestling / News
WWE News: Updated Lineup For Return to Madison Square Garden, NXT 2.0 Highlights, Latest Episode of The Bump
December 1, 2021
– WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on December 26, and they have announced a pair of steel cage main events for the show. The lineup currently includes:
* Steel Cage Match for WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins
* Steel Cage Match for WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
Other names set for the show include RK-Bro, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Zelina Vega, AJ Styles, Omos, Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio, The Street Profits, The Miz, Rhea Ripley and more.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT 2.0:
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Toxic Attraction, Bron Breakker Los Lotharios and more.
