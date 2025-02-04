wrestling / News

WWE News: Updated Lineup for SmackDown, Raw Video Highlights

February 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown 2-4-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Here’s the updated lineup for this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown following the post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night Raw:

* Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair to appear
* WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes to appear

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:










