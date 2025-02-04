wrestling / News
WWE News: Updated Lineup for SmackDown, Raw Video Highlights
February 4, 2025 | Posted by
– Here’s the updated lineup for this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown following the post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night Raw:
* Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair to appear
* WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes to appear
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax Was Supposed To Eliminate More WWE Royal Rumble Participants, More Backstage News
- Jey Uso Explains What John Cena Said To Him After Winning Royal Rumble
- JBL Recalls Leaving Survivor Series ’97 Before Montreal Screwjob, Regrets Not Being There
- More On Drew McIntyre’s Frustration About Royal Rumble Elimination