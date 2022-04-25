wrestling / News
WWE News: Updated List Of Featured Stars For Next Biography: WWE Legends Series, WrestleMania 38 DVD On Sale Next Month
April 25, 2022 | Posted by
– Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that the updated list of A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends series for the next round of documentaries includes The Iron Sheik, Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts, and Jesse Ventura.
As previously noted, A&E and WWE announced last month they would be expanding their programming partnership to include new seasons of Biography: WWE Legends, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, and more.
– The WrestleMania 38 DVD will reportedly be released on May 10.
