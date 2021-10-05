WWE News: Updated List of Draft Free Agents, Full Raw Video Highlights

– As noted, there were a number of undrafted stars from the WWE Draft who are now classified as free agents, such as Brock Lesnar, Bayley, and others. Also, WWE.com noted that, “At the conclusion of the Draft, any undrafted Superstars were immediately declared free agents with the freedom to sign with the brand of their choosing.” Here’s the updated list of the undrafted free agents following last night’s Raw:

* Brock Lesnar

* Bayley

* Asuka

* Elias

* Eva Marie

* Gran Metalik

* Lince Dorado

* Lacey Evans

* Shane McMahon

* Slapjack

* Titus O’Neil

* John Cena

* Harry Smith

– Also, here are the full video highlights from last night’s edition of Raw and Raw Talk:















































