wrestling / News

WWE News: Updated List of Draft Free Agents, Full Raw Video Highlights

October 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Draft, NXT

As noted, there were a number of undrafted stars from the WWE Draft who are now classified as free agents, such as Brock Lesnar, Bayley, and others. Also, WWE.com noted that, “At the conclusion of the Draft, any undrafted Superstars were immediately declared free agents with the freedom to sign with the brand of their choosing.” Here’s the updated list of the undrafted free agents following last night’s Raw:

* Brock Lesnar
* Bayley
* Asuka
* Elias
* Eva Marie
* Gran Metalik
* Lince Dorado
* Lacey Evans
* Shane McMahon
* Slapjack
* Titus O’Neil
* John Cena
* Harry Smith

– Also, here are the full video highlights from last night’s edition of Raw and Raw Talk:
























More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, WWE Draft, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading