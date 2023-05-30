wrestling / News
WWE News: Updated Roman Reigns Event Schedule, The Miz vs. Xavier Woods in SF6 Set for June 3, Gigi Dolin Entrance Theme
– WWE has released an updated event schedule for Roman Reigns for later this summer. The listing includes his scheduled SmackDown appearances, premium live events, and Supershows for June, July, and early August.
– The Miz will face Xavier Woods in Street Fighter 6 on UpUpDownDown on Saturday, June 3 at 1:00 pm EST:
– WWE released the Gigi Dolin “Watch Me Now” entrance theme:
