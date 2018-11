WWE News: Updated Standings in Mixed Match Challenge, Highlights From Tonight’s Matches

– The standings have been updated in WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge after this week’s episode. You can see the full standings below for season two of the series:

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)

SmackDown:

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (3 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 3 losses)

– Here are highlights from this week’s match, which saw Bobby Lashley and Mickie James beat Finn Balor and Bayley while Jimmy Uso and Naomi defeated R-Truth and Carmella: