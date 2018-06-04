WWE News: Updates to Madison Square Garden Card, Classic Clip of Shawn Michaels Joining nWo

– WWE has updated the main event for their Madison Square Garden show on July 7th. The new card, as revealed by MSG, is as follows:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Elias

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

Also Appearing: be Roman Reigns, Jinder Mahal, The Undertaker, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler and more.

– WWE has posted the following video of Shawn Michaels joining the nWo sixteen years ago yesterday on Raw: