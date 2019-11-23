wrestling / News
WWE News: UpUpDownDown Championship Changes Hands, Lio Rush Behind-The-Scenes Video, Stock Up
– The UpUpDownDown Championship changed hands this week, as Becky Lynch lost the title to Cesaro. The UpUpDownDown Twitter account commented on the title change, as you can see below. Cesaro defeated Lynch in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Cesaro is the ninth UpUpDownDown Champion and in his first reign. Lynch beat Seth Rollins on October 1st to win the title.
Let's hear it for the NEW #UUDD CHAMPION: @WWECesaro!https://t.co/wc9T6Jp1Vb pic.twitter.com/jEG9lEkBi2
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) November 21, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $60.25 on Friday, up $1.16 (1.96%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.39% on the day.
WWE posted the following behind the scenes footage of Lio Rush and his family at last week’s episode of NXT:
