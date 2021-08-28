wrestling / News
WWE News: UpUpDownDown Crew Plays Marvel Contest of Champions, History of WWE Championship Book Arrives in November, Behind the Scenes Photos From SummerSlam
– As part of a promotion for Kabam’s Marvel Contest of Champions mobile game, the UpUpDownDown crew competed in The Battlerealm for the game. You can check out the new video with WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Tegan Nox, Nikki ASH, free agent Adam Cole, and former Superstar Tyler Breeze below:
– The previously announced book on the history of the WWE Championship is due to arrive on November 2 from Hero Collector. It’s currently available to pre-order on Amazon.com.
– A new photo gallery has been released showcasing some candid behind-the-scenes photos from SummerSlam 2021. You can check out some of those photos below:
Get a behind the scenes look at #SummerSlam with these candid photos. 📸 https://t.co/L0uZ4J5wb3 pic.twitter.com/GyFre6gBQN
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2021
