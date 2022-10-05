WWE News: UpUpDownDown Crew Set for NYCC Signing, Liv Morgan on Out of Character

– The UpUpDownDown crew, including WWE Superstars Big E and Xavier Woods and former Superstar Tyler Breeze, will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:

– Big E and Tyler Breeze were also the in-studio guests for today’s edition of The Bump. The full episode is available below:

– Liv Morgan spoke to Ryan Satin on Out of Character. The full video of this week’s episode is now available: