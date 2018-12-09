Quantcast

 

WWE News: UpUpDownDown Tekken 7 Tournament Video, WWE Looks at Kurt Angle’s World Titles, TLC Poll

December 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UpUpDownDown Usos

– The latest UpUpDownDown video begins the channel’s Tekken 7 tournament with the Usos doing battle against each other. You can see the video below:

– WWE shared a video looking at Kurt Angle’s WWE World championship wins in celebration of his fiftieth birthday:

– The company also posted to Instagram asking fans whether they prefer tables, ladders or chairs ahead of the upcoming TLC PPV:

T, L, or C? #WWETLC

