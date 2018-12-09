wrestling / News
WWE News: UpUpDownDown Tekken 7 Tournament Video, WWE Looks at Kurt Angle’s World Titles, TLC Poll
December 9, 2018 | Posted by
– The latest UpUpDownDown video begins the channel’s Tekken 7 tournament with the Usos doing battle against each other. You can see the video below:
– WWE shared a video looking at Kurt Angle’s WWE World championship wins in celebration of his fiftieth birthday:
– The company also posted to Instagram asking fans whether they prefer tables, ladders or chairs ahead of the upcoming TLC PPV: