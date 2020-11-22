wrestling / News
WWE News: UpUpDownDown Wins An Award, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown,
– Xavier Woods and UpUpDownDown won the ESports Award for Content Creator of the Year.
The official Twitter account for UUDD wrote: “WE DID IT! There is nothing we cant do when we got fans like YOU PEOPLE!! CONGRATS @AustinCreedWins and thank you everyone for voting!”
The winner of the Esports Content Creator of the Year in association with @EsportsStadium is none other than WWE superstar and gaming extraordinaire @UpUpDwnDwn#EsportsAwards pic.twitter.com/k9oTcsWKfw
— LIVE – Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) November 21, 2020
LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/M0HSRIx9Pv
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) November 21, 2020
WE DID IT! There is nothing we cant do when we got fans like YOU PEOPLE!! 🥳CONGRATS @AustinCreedWins and thank you everyone for voting! 🎉🎊🎉 https://t.co/9RTBPTanNY
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) November 21, 2020
– WWE has posted a new message to Instagram, polling fans on who they think will make the most impact at Survivor Series.
– WWE has also posted a video looking at the top ten moments from Smackdown.
