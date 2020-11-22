wrestling / News

WWE News: UpUpDownDown Wins An Award, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown,

November 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
UpUpDownDown - Xavier Woods - Superstar Savepoint, WWE

– Xavier Woods and UpUpDownDown won the ESports Award for Content Creator of the Year.

The official Twitter account for UUDD wrote: “WE DID IT! There is nothing we cant do when we got fans like YOU PEOPLE!! CONGRATS @AustinCreedWins and thank you everyone for voting!

– WWE has posted a new message to Instagram, polling fans on who they think will make the most impact at Survivor Series.

– WWE has also posted a video looking at the top ten moments from Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading