WWE News: UpUpDownDown Wins An Award, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown,

– Xavier Woods and UpUpDownDown won the ESports Award for Content Creator of the Year.

The winner of the Esports Content Creator of the Year in association with @EsportsStadium is none other than WWE superstar and gaming extraordinaire @UpUpDwnDwn#EsportsAwards pic.twitter.com/k9oTcsWKfw — LIVE – Esports Awards 2020 Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) November 21, 2020

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/M0HSRIx9Pv — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) November 21, 2020

WE DID IT! There is nothing we cant do when we got fans like YOU PEOPLE!! 🥳CONGRATS @AustinCreedWins and thank you everyone for voting! 🎉🎊🎉 https://t.co/9RTBPTanNY — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) November 21, 2020

