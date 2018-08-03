WWE News: US Title Match Confirmed For SummerSlam, WWE Now Looks at Kane’s Mayoral Win

– WWE has officially announced a United States Championship match for SummerSlam. Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the championship against Jeff Hardy in a rematch from Extreme Rules.

The show takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and airs live on WWE Network.

– Here is a new video from WWE Now, with Cathy Kelley looking at Kane’s victory in the Knox County, Tennessee mayoral race: