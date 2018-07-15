WWE News: US Title Rematch Set For Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura Comments on Extreme Rules Win

– A rematch for the United States Championship is set for this week’s episode of Smackdown following Sunday’s Extreme Rules PPV. As you can see below, Jeff Hardy will get a shot at the championship he lost after Nakamura low blowed him before the match and hit a Kinshasa for the quick pinfall.

Smackdown takes place on Tuesday and airs live on PPV.

– WWE posted the following video with Nakamura reacting to his win over Hardy, as well as Randy Orton’s post-match attack on Hardy: