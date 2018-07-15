wrestling / News
WWE News: US Title Rematch Set For Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura Comments on Extreme Rules Win
– A rematch for the United States Championship is set for this week’s episode of Smackdown following Sunday’s Extreme Rules PPV. As you can see below, Jeff Hardy will get a shot at the championship he lost after Nakamura low blowed him before the match and hit a Kinshasa for the quick pinfall.
Smackdown takes place on Tuesday and airs live on PPV.
#SDLive GM @REALPaigeWWE has made it official:@JEFFHARDYBRAND will get his rematch for the #USTitle when he faces @ShinsukeN, THIS TUESDAY! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/KuEhRiT0gz
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
– WWE posted the following video with Nakamura reacting to his win over Hardy, as well as Randy Orton’s post-match attack on Hardy: