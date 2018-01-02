WWE News: US Title Tournament Update, Beth Phoenix Comments on Mixed Match Challenge Gig, Royal Rumble Promo

– Xavier Woods advanced in the United States Championship tournament on Smackdown, while Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley didn’t take place as planned. Woods defeated Aiden English to advance to the second round while Ryder vs. Rawley will now take place on next week’s Smackdown. Wrestling Inc reports that Rawley beat Ryder in the dark match before the taping.

