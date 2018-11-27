Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Usos Accept The Bar’s Open Challenge For Smackdown, Latest UpUpDownDown

November 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Usos The Bar

– The Usos have stepped up to accept The Bar’s open challenge for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the various posts below via Twitter:

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods discussing movies, video games, and more with Zelina Vega & Tyler Breeze:

article topics :

Smackdown, The Bar, The Usos, UpUpDownDown, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading