WWE News: Usos Accept The Bar’s Open Challenge For Smackdown, Latest UpUpDownDown
– The Usos have stepped up to accept The Bar’s open challenge for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the various posts below via Twitter:
This is an OPEN CHALLENGE to ANY Tag Team on #SDLive. Step-Up to #TheBar… who wants their shot?
*Note: open challenge excludes New Day because who needs more of that.. am i right? Terms & Conditions Apply. #nomorepancakes
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 27, 2018
Sneak preview of tonight’s #TheBar OPEN CHALLENGE #SDLive
*Note: open challenge excludes New Day pic.twitter.com/BoNCwDGBBj
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) November 27, 2018
The REAL challenge is here. SUP UCE!?!?! #TheTruTagTeam https://t.co/8Z0tnWsZXU
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) November 27, 2018
– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods discussing movies, video games, and more with Zelina Vega & Tyler Breeze: