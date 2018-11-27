WWE News: Usos Accept The Bar’s Open Challenge For Smackdown, Latest UpUpDownDown

– The Usos have stepped up to accept The Bar’s open challenge for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the various posts below via Twitter:

This is an OPEN CHALLENGE to ANY Tag Team on #SDLive. Step-Up to #TheBar… who wants their shot?

*Note: open challenge excludes New Day because who needs more of that.. am i right? Terms & Conditions Apply. #nomorepancakes

— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 27, 2018