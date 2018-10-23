WWE News: Usos Dedicate Win to Roman Reigns, WrestleMania 35 Pre-Sale Code, Stock Down

– The Usos dedicated their win on tonight’s Smackdown to Roman Reigns. The team defeated AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan during the episode, and you can see video of the two discussing the win below. In addition to claiming they’re the the only true tag team in WWE, they dedicated the win to Reigns as he fights leukemia.

You can also see a GIF of Jimmy Uso paying tribute to Reigns during the match by cocking his fist in the middle of a frog splash on Styles:

– WWE’s stock closed at $82.24 on Tuesday, down $1.01 (1.21%) from the previous closing price.

– PWInsider reports that the first pre-sale code for WrestleMania 35 is MANIA35. The pre-sale begins on November 14th at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.