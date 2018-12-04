WWE News: Usos Say Smackdown Win is a Preview of TLC, Rusev Comments on Last Week’s Attack By Shinsuke Nakamura

– The Usos appeared in a video after Jey Uso’s win on Smackdown to hype their match at WWE TLC. You can see the video below, which was taped after Jey defeated Xavier Woods and Cesaro in a triple threat match. The Usos say that this was a preview of what’s to come and that they’ll use their momentum to secure a win at TLC:

– Rusev and Lana spoke with Kayla Braxton on Smackdown discussing Shinsuke Nakamura’s attack last week. Rusev said he plans to “feast” on Nakamura the next time he gets his hands on him and will regain the US Championship in the process: