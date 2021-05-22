wrestling / News
WWE News: Usos vs. Street Profits Set for Next Week’s Smackdown, Women’s Tag Team Titles Rematch Set for RAW
– Natalya & Tamina won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Smackdown tonight by defeating Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, but they’ll have to turn right around and defend the titles this Monday on RAW in a rematch against Jax & Baszler.
The WWE #WomensTagTitles will be on the line THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! @NatbyNature @TaminaSnuka @NiaJaxWWE @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/rdS34FELlX
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
– The Usos are set to team up for the first time since March of last year when they face the Street Profits on Smackdown next week as tension remains high between Jimmy and Jey Uso as they are divided by their differences in accepting Roman Reigns as their Tribal Chief.
The @WWEUsos vs The #StreetProfits NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown?!?!@SonyaDevilleWWE @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/SUrX6oRkYE
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
👀#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/kt3CtqIK3A
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Alexander Wolfe On His WWE Release, What Company Told Him, His Role In Imperium
- WWE Artist Calls Velveteen Dream The ‘Most Unprofessional Person’ In Wrestling
- More On WWE Shutting Down Talent Management Group, Talent Not Being Updated On Third Party Deals
- Note On How Many Tickets Have Been Sold So Far For AEW Double or Nothing