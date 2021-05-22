WWE News: Usos vs. Street Profits Set for Next Week’s Smackdown, Women’s Tag Team Titles Rematch Set for RAW

– Natalya & Tamina won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Smackdown tonight by defeating Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, but they’ll have to turn right around and defend the titles this Monday on RAW in a rematch against Jax & Baszler.

– The Usos are set to team up for the first time since March of last year when they face the Street Profits on Smackdown next week as tension remains high between Jimmy and Jey Uso as they are divided by their differences in accepting Roman Reigns as their Tribal Chief.