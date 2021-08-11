wrestling / News

WWE News: UUDD on Future of LeftRightLeftRight Title, Artem Makes Nikki Bella Bacon Cheeseburgers & Brussel Spourts

August 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
UpUpDownDown - Xavier Woods - Superstar Savepoint, WWE

– A new UpUpDownDown video is out featuring the WWE Superstars of DaParty playing a round of Uno, plus an update on what will happen with the LeftRighLeftRight Championship:

– The Bella Twins released a new vlog showing Artem making some bacon cheeseburgers with a side of roasted brussels sprouts for Nikki Bella:

– Former NXT UK Women’s champion Kay Lee Ray celebrates her birthday today. She turns 29 years old:

