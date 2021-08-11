wrestling / News
WWE News: UUDD on Future of LeftRightLeftRight Title, Artem Makes Nikki Bella Bacon Cheeseburgers & Brussel Spourts
August 11, 2021 | Posted by
– A new UpUpDownDown video is out featuring the WWE Superstars of DaParty playing a round of Uno, plus an update on what will happen with the LeftRighLeftRight Championship:
– The Bella Twins released a new vlog showing Artem making some bacon cheeseburgers with a side of roasted brussels sprouts for Nikki Bella:
– Former NXT UK Women’s champion Kay Lee Ray celebrates her birthday today. She turns 29 years old:
Birthday wishes go out to former #NXTUK #WomensChampion @Kay_Lee_Ray! 🏴 ☠️ pic.twitter.com/9i09XzPzZb
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 11, 2021