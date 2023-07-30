WWE News: UUDD Summer Games, Cavinders At SmackDown, More

– UpUpDownDown tweeted an announcement regarding their week-long Summer Games event:

Starting Monday, #UUDD presents the #UUDDSummerGames! ☀️ All week long, 6 teams of @WWE Superstars in an epic quest for glory🥇 We'll see you people on the field! 😎 pic.twitter.com/kkH1QzDMnd — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) July 28, 2023

– WWE featured a recent video of the Cavinder Twins, described as:

Haley and Hanna Cavinder take in Friday Night SmackDown from Orlando, Florida where they meet Triple H, Grayson Waller and more.

– WWE posted an interview clip with Austin Theory, detailed as:

United States Champion Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, and LA Knight react to the latest explosive episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

– Highspots Wrestling Network released an interview video with Nailz that you can see below.



– NXT Level Up hosted a trio of highlight videos that you can find below, described as:

Having excelled at Chase University for several months, Duke Hudson looks to do his school proud with a win against the detested Luca Crusifino.

Karmen Petrovic looks to score a massive upset victory in her debut match when she battles Ivy Nile, one of the most successful Superstars in the history of NXT Level Up.