WWE News: UUDD Summer Games, Cavinders At SmackDown, More
– UpUpDownDown tweeted an announcement regarding their week-long Summer Games event:
Starting Monday, #UUDD presents the #UUDDSummerGames! ☀️
All week long, 6 teams of @WWE Superstars in an epic quest for glory🥇
We'll see you people on the field! 😎 pic.twitter.com/kkH1QzDMnd
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) July 28, 2023
– WWE featured a recent video of the Cavinder Twins, described as:
Haley and Hanna Cavinder take in Friday Night SmackDown from Orlando, Florida where they meet Triple H, Grayson Waller and more.
– WWE posted an interview clip with Austin Theory, detailed as:
United States Champion Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, and LA Knight react to the latest explosive episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
– Highspots Wrestling Network released an interview video with Nailz that you can see below.
– NXT Level Up hosted a trio of highlight videos that you can find below, described as:
Having excelled at Chase University for several months, Duke Hudson looks to do his school proud with a win against the detested Luca Crusifino.
Karmen Petrovic looks to score a massive upset victory in her debut match when she battles Ivy Nile, one of the most successful Superstars in the history of NXT Level Up.
Seemingly being scouted by Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp must keep his cool when he battles the eccentric Ikemen Jiro.
