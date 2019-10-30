wrestling / News
WWE News: UUDD Trademarked by WWE, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze Play With Pumpkin Spice, Ticket Pre-Sale for December Holiday Live Event
October 30, 2019
– PWInsider reports that WWE has trademarked UUDD for clothing purposes as of October 22. UUDD represents Xavier Woods’ gaming channel.
– Speaking of UUDD, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze got into some pumpkin spice shenanigans on UpUpDownDown. You can check out that video below.
– Additionally, PWInsider reports that there is an online pre-sale for the upcoming WWE Holiday Tour event scheduled for December 26 at the US Bank Arena in Cincinatti, Ohio. The pre-sale password is “THURSDAY”. The pre-sale will run through tomorrow at 10:00 pm EST. Ticks go on sale on Friday at 10:00 am EST. According to PWInsider, it looks to be a Smackdown event.
