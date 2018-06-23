wrestling / News
WWE News: Vader Projects Still On The Way, Kurt Angle Wants Help To Plan Extreme Rules Main Event, Shinsuke Nakamura and Becky Lynch Q&A From Ace Comic Con
– In a post on Twitter, Vader’s son told fans that even after the Mastodon’s passing, there are still various Vader-related projects in the works. He wrote:
I want everyone to know that there are few things my father and I have been working on for some time now. Please stay tuned. Coming Soon!!!!
It will always and forever be VADER TIME!!! pic.twitter.com/XrZlpms6IO
— Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 23, 2018
– Kurt Angle asked WWE fans for their help selecting RAW wrestlers to be in the multi-man match for a shot at Brock Lesnar.
Let’s hear it @WWE Universe, which Superstars belong in this match?? @fightbobby @WWERomanReigns …. and??? #ExtremeRules #multi-manmatch
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 23, 2018
– Here is a video from the Ace Comic Con in Seattle featuring a Q&A with Shinsuke Nakamura and Becky Lynch.