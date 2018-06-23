Quantcast

 

WWE News: Vader Projects Still On The Way, Kurt Angle Wants Help To Plan Extreme Rules Main Event, Shinsuke Nakamura and Becky Lynch Q&A From Ace Comic Con

June 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Vader’s son told fans that even after the Mastodon’s passing, there are still various Vader-related projects in the works. He wrote:

– Kurt Angle asked WWE fans for their help selecting RAW wrestlers to be in the multi-man match for a shot at Brock Lesnar.

– Here is a video from the Ace Comic Con in Seattle featuring a Q&A with Shinsuke Nakamura and Becky Lynch.

