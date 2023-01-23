WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video

– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son.

She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Mansoor, Mace, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods visiting Boxcar Bar + Arcade.

– More episodes of WWF Superstars have been added to Peacock, running up to July 1996.