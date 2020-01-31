wrestling / News
WWE News: Valkyrie Vignette, WWE Ride Along Promo, Fit Finlay
January 31, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE aired the following vignette for the debut of Valkyrie in NXT UK. She is set to debut in two weeks.
AOIFE VALKYRIE arrives in TWO WEEKS!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/zoukMzbovh
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2020
– WWE Producer Fit Finlay turns 62 years old today. Today would have been the 54th birthday of Jorge Gonzalez (Giant Gonzalez, El Gigante).
– Season 5 of WWE Ride Along premiere tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Ryback On Why WWE Shouldn’t Remove ‘Women’ Classification From Titles, Why There Shouldn’t Be More Women’s Matches Than Men’s On PPVs
- Jim Ross Discusses RVD Having Heat For Telling Vince McMahon In 2005 That He Didn’t Want To Go To Iraq for Tribute to the Troops
- Mauro Ranallo Calls the Corey Graves Incident ‘A Blessing in Disguise,’ Publicly Thanks Graves, Explains Why He Quit Social Media
- WWE Reduced Number of House Shows In February, Talent Reportedly Not Happy