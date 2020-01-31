– WWE aired the following vignette for the debut of Valkyrie in NXT UK. She is set to debut in two weeks.

– WWE Producer Fit Finlay turns 62 years old today. Today would have been the 54th birthday of Jorge Gonzalez (Giant Gonzalez, El Gigante).

– Season 5 of WWE Ride Along premiere tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on WWE Network.