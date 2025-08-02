wrestling / News
WWE News: Vault Showcases Rare Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair Dark Match, Michin Plays Ignited Entry, Stephanie McMahon Opens Up to John Cena About Almost Losing Triple H
August 2, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Vault showcased a rare dark match featuring Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair in WWE from November 1991:
– WWE Superstar Michin played the psychological horror game, Ignited Entry:
– In a clip from What’s Your Story?, former WWE President Stephanie McMahon spoke about Triple H’s heart issues and dealing with that:
