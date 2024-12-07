wrestling / News

WWE News: Vault Streaming 1988 Edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Ethan Page Chats With The Takedown, The Best of Liv Morgan

December 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Vault is streaming a classic episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event from 1988:

Relive a classic episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring “Macho Man” Randy Savage defending his WWE Championship against Andre the Giant, Intercontinental Champion Ultimate Warrior facing Mr. Fuji’s mysterious Super Ninja, a special appearance from Hulk Hogan on “The Brother Love Show” and more!

– Ahead of NXT Deadline, former NXT Champion Ethan Page spoke to The Takedown on SI:

– WWE showcased the best of Liv Morgan:

Catch a ride on the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour as she goes from plucky underdog to the dominant Women’s World Champion in this full match marathon, featuring battles against Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Rhea Ripley and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ethan Page, Liv Morgan, Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE, WWE Vault, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading