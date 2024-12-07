wrestling / News
WWE News: Vault Streaming 1988 Edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Ethan Page Chats With The Takedown, The Best of Liv Morgan
December 7, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Vault is streaming a classic episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event from 1988:
Relive a classic episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring “Macho Man” Randy Savage defending his WWE Championship against Andre the Giant, Intercontinental Champion Ultimate Warrior facing Mr. Fuji’s mysterious Super Ninja, a special appearance from Hulk Hogan on “The Brother Love Show” and more!
– Ahead of NXT Deadline, former NXT Champion Ethan Page spoke to The Takedown on SI:
– WWE showcased the best of Liv Morgan:
Catch a ride on the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour as she goes from plucky underdog to the dominant Women’s World Champion in this full match marathon, featuring battles against Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Rhea Ripley and more.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On Cutting Lex Luger’s Pay When Signing Him Away From WWE
- Ted DiBiase On the Pros & Cons Of Wrestling On Christmas Night
- More Backstage Details on Ryan Nemeth’s Complaint Against AEW, Incident With CM Punk
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’