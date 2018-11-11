WWE News: Velvet Sky Fires Back at Troll Over WWE Tweet, Jeff Hardy Impersonates Shinsuke Nakamura, Ric Flair at Canadian Football Game

– Velvet Sky had some strong words for a fan who decided to troll her over a tweet she made involving WWE. You can see the posts below, in which Sky shared video of the classic DX video of Shawn Michaels mooning the camera and pointing out Vince McMahon’s “How dare you?” exclamation frokm behind the camera.

After the fan mocked Velvet Sky for “tweeting so much about WWE,” the Impact alumna gave a sharp reply:

Vince’s reaction was the best part of this. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/hJcMb1gly3 — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) November 11, 2018

Piss off prick. I’m not trying to get signed by them, I’m a fan of old school wrestling and I’ll tweet what tf I want. ✌🏼 https://t.co/gxW4HymG2m — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) November 12, 2018

– WWE shared the following video of Jeff Hardy impersonating Shinsuke Nakamura during their match at the company’s Nottingham house show:

– Ric Flair attended the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Canadian football game against the BC Lions on Sunday. You can see pics of Flair below: