wrestling / News

WWE News: Velvet Sky Fires Back at Troll Over WWE Tweet, Jeff Hardy Impersonates Shinsuke Nakamura, Ric Flair at Canadian Football Game

November 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Velvet Sky

– Velvet Sky had some strong words for a fan who decided to troll her over a tweet she made involving WWE. You can see the posts below, in which Sky shared video of the classic DX video of Shawn Michaels mooning the camera and pointing out Vince McMahon’s “How dare you?” exclamation frokm behind the camera.

After the fan mocked Velvet Sky for “tweeting so much about WWE,” the Impact alumna gave a sharp reply:

– WWE shared the following video of Jeff Hardy impersonating Shinsuke Nakamura during their match at the company’s Nottingham house show:

– Ric Flair attended the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Canadian football game against the BC Lions on Sunday. You can see pics of Flair below:

article topics :

Jeff Hardy, Ric Flair, Shinsuke Nakamura, Velvet Sky, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

