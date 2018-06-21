WWE News: Velveteen Dream Comments on Hulk Hogan’s Offer to Manage Him, Mae Young Classic Update

– The Velveteen Dream posted to Twitter to comment on Hulk Hogan saying he should manage the Dream. You can see Dream let Hogan down easy below:

HollyWoodDREAM has a nice ring 2 it, but DREAM rides solo. Good Try Terry! https://t.co/Q9BrLsAumC — HollyWoodDREAM (@VelveteenWWE) June 22, 2018

– PWInsider reports that tickets went on sale on Thursday night at Full Sail University for the second annual Mae Young Classic. A promo video featured Toni Storm, Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, and Mercedes Martinez, suggesting they will be involved.