WWE News: Velveteen Dream Gets Scanned For Mattel Action Figure, Seth Rollins Promotes New Shirt

December 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Velveteen Dream

– WWE has posted a new video of Velveteen Dream being scanned for his new Mattel action figure. You can see the video, the latest in the 3D-Scanning Superstars series, below:

– The company also posted the following video with Seth Rollins plugging his latest shirt:

