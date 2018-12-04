wrestling / News
WWE News: Velveteen Dream Gets Scanned For Mattel Action Figure, Seth Rollins Promotes New Shirt
December 4, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video of Velveteen Dream being scanned for his new Mattel action figure. You can see the video, the latest in the 3D-Scanning Superstars series, below:
– The company also posted the following video with Seth Rollins plugging his latest shirt:
Want to look like Seth Freakin’ Rollins? Now you can with the new SFNR t-shirt available at https://t.co/dLOJLVcBNK! @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/VuMXwsXrtH
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2018