WWE News: Velveteen Dream Promises to Shine at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, Sin Cara Teases Project With Bridgestone
July 18, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of the Velveteen Dream from this week’s episode of NXT, with Dream promising to make an impact at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. You can see the video below:
– Sin Cara took to Twitter to tease an a surprise with Bridgestone Mexico that will be revealed tomorrow:
¡Permitame señorita! Primero debe registrarse 👋😂. Visitando a mis amigos de @Bridgestone_MX y ya listos para la sorpresa de mañana 😱🦅💙💛👈😉. #FanBridgestone pic.twitter.com/JffOvCWWm1
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) July 18, 2018