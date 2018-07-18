Quantcast

 

WWE News: Velveteen Dream Promises to Shine at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, Sin Cara Teases Project With Bridgestone

July 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Velveteen Dream NXT

– WWE posted video of the Velveteen Dream from this week’s episode of NXT, with Dream promising to make an impact at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. You can see the video below:

– Sin Cara took to Twitter to tease an a surprise with Bridgestone Mexico that will be revealed tomorrow:

