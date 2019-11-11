WWE News: Veteran’s Day Promo Released, Lashley & Montez Ford Talk Military Service, Stock Closes Up

– WWE has posted this year’s Veteran’s Day promo, which is likely to air on tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the promo below:

WWE thanks and honors all the brave men and women who have fought for freedom with a special #VeteransDay message. pic.twitter.com/Yo4zLYw660 — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $55.90 on Monday, up $1.18 (2.16%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.04% on the day.

– WWE stock was up 2.16% today, closing at $55.90 per share. Today’s high was $56.72 and the low was $54.28.

– WWE also shared the following videos of Montez Ford and Lashley discussing their time in the armed services: