wrestling / News
WWE News: Veteran’s Day Promo Released, Lashley & Montez Ford Talk Military Service, Stock Closes Up
– WWE has posted this year’s Veteran’s Day promo, which is likely to air on tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the promo below:
WWE thanks and honors all the brave men and women who have fought for freedom with a special #VeteransDay message. pic.twitter.com/Yo4zLYw660
— WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $55.90 on Monday, up $1.18 (2.16%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.04% on the day.
– WWE stock was up 2.16% today, closing at $55.90 per share. Today’s high was $56.72 and the low was $54.28.
– WWE also shared the following videos of Montez Ford and Lashley discussing their time in the armed services:
When you come from a military family, #VeteransDay will always be a day you look forward to. Proud to have served, been a part of a family that served, and to be part of such a great nation of those willing to give their life for the good of the country. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/AihpKJdUa7
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) November 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rusev Says He’ll Go Back To Saudi Arabia Because He Makes A Lot Of Money
- Booker T Weighs In on Sammy Guevara/Eddie Guerrero Comparison
- Jim Crockett Recalls Ted Turner Being Upset With Clash of the Champions Running Opposite WrestleMania
- Tony Khan Claims He Isn’t Aware of the AEW Production Truck Viewing USA Network, Doesn’t Know What Truck Is Watching