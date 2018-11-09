WWE News: Veteran’s Day Video Released Online, Stock Ticks Down

– WWE posted its yearly video in celebration of Veteran’s Day. The US holiday takes place this coming Monday; you can see the video below:

To all of the active duty members of the military and Veterans of our U.S. Armed Forces, we thank you for your sacrifice and selfless service. pic.twitter.com/4p7KFV8TGF — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2018

– The company’s stock ticked down on Friday, closing at $69.57. That’s off $0.50 (0.71%) from the previous closing price.