WWE News: Veteran’s Day Video Released Online, Stock Ticks Down

November 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted its yearly video in celebration of Veteran’s Day. The US holiday takes place this coming Monday; you can see the video below:

– The company’s stock ticked down on Friday, closing at $69.57. That’s off $0.50 (0.71%) from the previous closing price.

