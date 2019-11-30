wrestling / News

WWE News: Vic Joseph Commemorates 205 Live Anniversary, Day Of Preview Clip, Stock Down

November 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live logo

– Vic Joseph took to Twitter on Friday to commemorate the third anniversary of 205 Live. You can see his post below. WWE has not announced any matches for a new episode tonight, and the 10 PM ET slot on the Network lists the November 22nd episode of the show. Oddly, there was no episode of 205 Live on November 22nd, with WWE announcing that episode’s cancellation earlier that afternoon.

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.02, down $0.44 (0.70%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.40% on the day.

– Here is a new preview clip from tonight’s WWE Day Of special, which looks at WWE Crown Jewel 2019:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, Vic Joseph, WWE Day Of, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading