WWE News: Vic Joseph Commemorates 205 Live Anniversary, Day Of Preview Clip, Stock Down
– Vic Joseph took to Twitter on Friday to commemorate the third anniversary of 205 Live. You can see his post below. WWE has not announced any matches for a new episode tonight, and the 10 PM ET slot on the Network lists the November 22nd episode of the show. Oddly, there was no episode of 205 Live on November 22nd, with WWE announcing that episode’s cancellation earlier that afternoon.
3 years of @WWE205Live….wow! I don’t know where my career would be if I did not have the opportunity to sit ringside and call #205Live! Thank you to all the writers, producers and talent that have put together the most exciting hour on television!
— Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) November 29, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $62.02, down $0.44 (0.70%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.40% on the day.
– Here is a new preview clip from tonight’s WWE Day Of special, which looks at WWE Crown Jewel 2019:
