WWE News: Vic Joseph Set for Tomorrow’s After the Bell, Top 10 NXT Moments
– WWE.com has announced Vic Joseph as Corey Graves’ guest for tomorrow’s new episode of WWE After the Bell. You can view the announcement below.
Vic Joseph joins Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell
You’ve seen and heard him on WWE NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live and Monday Night Raw, but how well do you really know Vic Joseph? This week on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, you’ll get to know how this former Cleveland Browns broadcaster’s life was changed forever by none other than Johnny Gargano, his unique affinity for WWE road trips (and the accompanying snack prep) and much more.
WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday and is available wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.
– The Top 10 NXT Moments video has been released for last night’s special Super Tuesday II episode. That video can be viewed in the player below:
