WWE News: Vickie Guerrero Complains About Convention Experience, Video of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler at German Show

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vickie Guerrero

– Vickie Guerrero posted to Twitter to complain about her experience at Action Fest in Lufkin, Texas over the weekend. You can see her posts below, in which she said she had issues with the con’s promoter and demanded that she get her payment as promised:

– WWE posted the following video of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler hitting the ring at the live event in Frankfurt, Germany over the weekend:

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Vickie Guerrero, Jeremy Thomas

