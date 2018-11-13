WWE News: Vickie Guerrero Complains About Convention Experience, Video of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler at German Show

– Vickie Guerrero posted to Twitter to complain about her experience at Action Fest in Lufkin, Texas over the weekend. You can see her posts below, in which she said she had issues with the con’s promoter and demanded that she get her payment as promised:

All I can say about Lufkin, Texas is that I got to see my family & I had Kris by my side. Fans were wonderful andI appreciate their support. Drove the 2 1/2 hours, worked all day, and did my part as agreed… Crap is hitting the fan if a resolution is not produced by Tues am! — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) November 12, 2018

Horrible organization and mgmt!! — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) November 13, 2018

Lesson of the week…never show up to work for someone saying, “I give you my Word” much less a handshake! If payment in full is not produced, the whole industry will know his name!!!! #messwithonemesswithall — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) November 13, 2018

