WWE News: Vickie Guerrero Teases New Projects, Steve Austin Catches Passes With Baker Mayfield
– Vickie Guerrero is teasing the release of some new projects in the near future. The former Smackdown General Manager posted to Twitter, noting that the projects are “coming soon”:
Stay tuned for some amazing projects coming soon! Taking life and running full speed! Hint…#podcaster. #winebottledecorcreator. #autobiographyauthor. #doingthemostgood fundraiser. #influencer. #excuseme. #letsdothis. #amazingprojects pic.twitter.com/0NGMQhf4DV
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) August 26, 2019
– Sports Illustrated shared a video of Steve Austin catching passes thrown by Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will be the guest on tomorrow night’s Straight Up Steve Austin on USA Network:
Stone Cold catching passes from Baker like they're post-Stunner beers
(via @Browns)pic.twitter.com/KvnjiRiZVR
— SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) August 25, 2019
