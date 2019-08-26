wrestling / News

WWE News: Vickie Guerrero Teases New Projects, Steve Austin Catches Passes With Baker Mayfield

August 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vickie Guerrero

– Vickie Guerrero is teasing the release of some new projects in the near future. The former Smackdown General Manager posted to Twitter, noting that the projects are “coming soon”:

– Sports Illustrated shared a video of Steve Austin catching passes thrown by Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will be the guest on tomorrow night’s Straight Up Steve Austin on USA Network:

