WWE News: Victoria & Shane Helms Discuss Royal Rumble Returns, WWE Icons Revisited Premiere Episode Online

– Victoria and Shane Helms were surprise entrants in their respective Royal Rumble matches last night, and both discussed their returns to the ring in exclusive interviews for the WWE Network.

Victoria mentioned the nerves behind appearing in the women’s Rumble match, while Helms, who portrayed The Hurricane character, wasn’t too happy about his landing after getting thrown out in the match.

– WWE has released the premiere episode of WWE Icons Revisited on its YouTube channel, which features Bret Hart, Rikishi, and Sgt. Slaughter discussing stories on the late Yokozuna. You can watch the full episode below.