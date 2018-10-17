Quantcast

 

WWE News: Video of Aleister Black’s NXT Return, Highlights From Mae Young Classic, Tegan Nox’s Injury Checked Out

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted a video of Aleister Black’s return on this week’s NXT. You can see the video below of Black interrupting the Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair match to confront Cross about his attacker:

– WWE also shared highlight videos from this week’s Mae Young Classic, including backstage video of Tegan Nox being tended to after she was injured in her match with Rhea Ripley:

