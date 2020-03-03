wrestling / News
WWE News: Video Appears to Show Brock Lesnar Telling Drew McIntyre to ‘Pick Up The Belt’ On RAW, FCW Story First Look
March 3, 2020 | Posted by
– This video clip of Drew McIntyre’s attack on Brock Lesnar during RAW seems to show Brock Lesnar telling McIntyre to “pick up the belt,” after which McIntyre promptly does pick up the belt. Some think the voice doesn’t sound like Brock’s. You can decide for yourself.
found this on reddit
Brock saying "pick up the belt" pic.twitter.com/9UOhoMjmNd
— SFNR (@SFNR11) March 3, 2020
– Here is the first look at WWE Network’s “A Future WWE: The FCW Story” which will look at the old Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory that ended up becoming NXT. The documentary will be available on WWE Network on-demand starting at 10AM ET on Sunday.
More Trending Stories
- Ryback On WWE Possibly Moving PPVs to ESPN+, Says Fans Will Complain But Buy Them
- Renee Young Discusses If She’s Been Treated Differently in WWE Since Jon Moxley’s Departure, How She Reacted When Moxley Told Her He Wanted to Leave, If He’s Happy in AEW
- Eric Bischoff ‘Shocked’ By WWE Decision to Have Goldberg Beat The Fiend For Universal Title
- WWE Confirms Matt Hardy’s Contract is Done, Pays Tribute To Him