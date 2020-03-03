WWE News: Video Appears to Show Brock Lesnar Telling Drew McIntyre to ‘Pick Up The Belt’ On RAW, FCW Story First Look

– This video clip of Drew McIntyre’s attack on Brock Lesnar during RAW seems to show Brock Lesnar telling McIntyre to “pick up the belt,” after which McIntyre promptly does pick up the belt. Some think the voice doesn’t sound like Brock’s. You can decide for yourself.

found this on reddit Brock saying "pick up the belt" pic.twitter.com/9UOhoMjmNd — SFNR (@SFNR11) March 3, 2020

– Here is the first look at WWE Network’s “A Future WWE: The FCW Story” which will look at the old Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory that ended up becoming NXT. The documentary will be available on WWE Network on-demand starting at 10AM ET on Sunday.