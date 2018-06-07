WWE News: Video of Batista vs. Kane From OVW, Breezango & AJ Styles in WWE Shop Ad, Stock Down

– WWE has posted video of Kane vs. The Leviathan, aka Batista, from OVW in 2001 before the match gets added to the WWE Network Hidden Gems Collection. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.00 on Thursday, down $0.66 (1.05%) from the previous closing price.

– Here’s a new WWE Shop ad featuring Breezango and AJ Styles, advertising the company’s replica championship belts: