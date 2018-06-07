wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Batista vs. Kane From OVW, Breezango & AJ Styles in WWE Shop Ad, Stock Down
– WWE has posted video of Kane vs. The Leviathan, aka Batista, from OVW in 2001 before the match gets added to the WWE Network Hidden Gems Collection. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $62.00 on Thursday, down $0.66 (1.05%) from the previous closing price.
– Here’s a new WWE Shop ad featuring Breezango and AJ Styles, advertising the company’s replica championship belts:
It can be hard to tell the difference between the #WWE Championship & the new Elite Series Replicas at #WWEShop. Fortunately, a pair of fashion accessory experts are on the case…https://t.co/BCknRCKY6P pic.twitter.com/FdxM7coVb2
