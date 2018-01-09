WWE News: Video of Braun Strowman Taking Out Brock Lesnar & Kane, Zack Ryder Taunts Mojo Rawley

– Braun Strowman did some damage to his Royal Rumble opponents Brock Lesnar and Kane on this week’s episode of Raw. You can see video of Strowman attacking Lesnar and Kane below from tonight’s episode, which saw Strowman use a grappling hook to pull an equipment rig down on Lesnar. Lesnar was stretchered out and Kane, who avoided getting hit by the rig, ended up stumbling away.

– Zack Ryder posted the following video to Twitter ahead of his United States Championship Tournament match against Mojo Rawley on Smackdown. Ryder said that career has been full of highs & lows, but noted he wouldn’t change any of it because it made him who he is today. He said that he always manages to come back and always tries to be his best self, as that’s the only thing he can control. He said he’ll prove this week that everything can change with just one win by beating Rawley, who he said he’s not afraid of: